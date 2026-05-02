Rams hope TE Terrance Ferguson becomes key weapon on offense for Matthew Stafford

Terrance Ferguson is coming into his second-year and the Los Angeles Rams are trusting that he will become a massive weapon for Matthew Stafford. After all, the team is keen on getting a Super Bowl run.

According to Nate Atkins of The Athletic, the Rams are planning to use plenty of 13-personnel formations. The report also says that the Rams hope Ferguson “takes the lead” as the team’s new TE1.

Ferguson had 11 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, his rookie year. However, his late-season production was hampered by a hamstring injury. Of course, the fact is this team is so stacked in their receiving corps that it’s still up in the air how much of his usage will actually impact the team.

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Rams updated TE depth chart

The Rams might have the deepest tight end room in the NFL. Tyler Higbee has been a serviceable TE for years. However, they also have Ferguson and Colby Parkinson on the depth chart. Not to mention, they drafted Max Klare in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Tight end Max Klare #86 of the Ohio State Buckeyes

A second-rounder is quite expensive to not give Klare looks. Plus, he is coming from Ohio State, who usually produces top-tier talent. Also, Rohan Jones, Davis Allen, Mark Redman, and Dan Villari are all on the Rams roster as well.

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What are 13-personnel formations?

A 13-personnel formation is considered a jumbo NFL formation. This formations features one running back, three tight ends, and one wide receiver. This also means the Rams need plenty of tight ends, like they have. Matthew Stafford will have plenty of options.

However, this also means one wideout will be relegated. The Rams have two stars at WR in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. This means we could see less of Adams, as Nacua is the team’s WR1. However, Adams led the league in touchdowns last season, so head coach Sean McVay’s creativity will be put to test.