Ty Simpson has an advantage by sharing locker room with Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams on Rams

The Los Angeles Rams used their first pick in the latest draft to select Ty Simpson, who will now have the opportunity to share the locker room with Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams.

It is well known how much talent the Los Angeles Rams have on their roster. Having an MVP like Matthew Stafford, along with elite weapons such as Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, represents a major advantage for rookie Ty Simpson, who will get to witness firsthand how those stars operate both on and off the field.

“I think it’s really, really cool to, one, be in the room with Matthew, who has done it at a high level for so long, and then see it from a wide receiver standpoint with Davante and Puka,” Simpson said at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

“And Davante especially, because of him being similar to Matthew, but I think both of those guys are two guys who are one of the greatest at their positions. The fact that I can watch both of them at the same time on my team, it’s a big advantage for me.”

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Stafford will enter the 2026 NFL season at 38 years old. While age is often just a number, many see Ty Simpson as the Rams’ quarterback of the future moving forward. He will need to learn as much as possible so that when his moment arrives, he will be ready for the challenge.

Ty Simpson quarterback LA Rams.

Simpson has everything needed to succeed in the NFL

In his final season at Alabama, Ty Simpson delivered an impressive campaign as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback, showcasing his readiness for the professional level. He started all 15 games, completing 305 of 473 passes (a 64.5% completion percentage) for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions, while adding two rushing scores on the ground.

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Simpson possesses the ideal traits to succeed as an NFL quarterback, blending elite pocket poise with outstanding decision-making. Operating efficiently within a pro-style system, he excelled particularly in play-action schemes and intermediate throws, showing a natural ability to progress through his targets and deliver under pressure.

Furthermore, his exceptional ball security—highlighted by a minuscule 1.1% interception rate—along with his smart pocket mobility, gives him the foundational skill set required to effectively command a modern NFL offense.

Rams’ OTAs are a major test for Simpson

The Los Angeles Rams will hold OTAs from May 27-29 and June 2-5 before beginning training camp later in the summer, giving Ty Simpson the opportunity not only to observe firsthand the leadership and preparation habits of Matthew Stafford, but also to begin taking some snaps alongside stars like Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.