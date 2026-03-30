Jimmy Garoppolo faces competition as Rams admit interest in Kirk Cousins

While the Los Angeles Rams don’t seem to be in a rush to sign a backup for Matthew Stafford, some names are already circulating in case Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t return. In recent hours, Kirk Cousins has been strongly linked to reuniting with Sean McVay, this time on the West Coast.

“People make some of the connections with Kirk,” McVay said n PFT Live. “If it doesn’t work out with Jimmy, that’s definitely something that — Kirk is as influential as anybody in helping me get to L.A. in the first place.

“I know he’s got some other options and some other suitors, but Jimmy and Kirk are guys that I’d love to have back with us.”

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McVay and Cousins worked together for three seasons with the then-Washington Redskins. During that time, they helped lead the team to an NFC East division title in 2015 under head coach Jay Gruden.

Kirk Cousins #8.

Stafford’s only backup

After several seasons serving as Matthew Stafford’s primary backup, Jimmy Garoppolo entered free agency, leaving his future in the league uncertain. What will Sean McVay do next to cover his star quarterback?

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For now, the only player listed in the QB room ready to take the field if needed is Stetson Bennett IV. With plenty of time before the start of a new season, it would make sense for the Los Angeles Rams to add a higher-profile player to also join this roster.

Matthew Stafford #9 and Stetson Bennett IV #13 of the Los Angeles Rams.

Davante Adams stays with the Rams

Although the Los Angeles Rams had shown interest in A.J. Brown, that would have inevitably required a move involving Davante Adams. McVay ultimately decided to keep one of his primary receivers.

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“We have discussions all the time. I wouldn’t say discussed — we really talked about some different avenues of onboarding other players and how it might affect Davante,” the head coach said.

“I’ve talked with Davante about that, and if we felt like it was best for our team, we would’ve done that. But we didn’t think it was best for our team. So, excited about being able to move forward with him.“

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with Davante Adams.

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What will Jimmy Garoppolo do?

Garoppolo is expected to seek a deal worth roughly $3 million annually, similar to the one-year, $3.005 million contract he played under last season. Having attempted zero passes during the 2025 regular season, he will likely have to settle for a high-end backup position rather than a guaranteed QB1 slot on the open market.