For the first time in his career, Matthew Stafford knows what it's like to win a playoff game. Take a look at what the Los Angeles Rams QB had to say about that.

It only took him 13 years, 182 regular-season games, nearly 50,000 passing yards, 323 passing touchdowns, 3 tries, and a trade to the Los Angeles Rams, but Matthew Stafford has finally won an NFL playoff game.

The Rams demolished the Arizona Cardinals and will now move on to the Divisional Round. The former first-overall pick managed to put his woes behind to take his playoff record to 1-4 after three failed tries with the Detroit Lions.

Truth to form, Stafford didn't want to get all the credit for the win, lauding Sean McVay's squad for how they executed from start to finish. Now, their playoff journey will continue with a visit to the reigning champions.

Matthew Stafford Breaks The Silence After His First-Ever Playoff Win

“I’m just excited for our team to get the win,” Stafford said, per ProFootballTalk. “Obviously, what a team effort. I mean, our defense played outstanding tonight. Special teams basically set up a score with Johnny [Hekker] pinning him down there. Did a great job on field goals. And we were good enough on offense to score some points and come away with the win. Just happy to be moving on."

“I think [getting a first playoff win] means a lot more to you guys and all that," added Stafford. "I just want to be a part of this team and help us win. I trust in myself, trust in my abilities, trust in my teammates. [I] go out there and play and let the chips fall where they may.”

Stafford Was In The Zone Against The Cardinals

Stafford was nearly perfect in this game, completing 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. That's how he always intends to play, although it doesn't happen all the time:

“I felt like I was putting the ball in the right place for the majority of the night,” the QB said. “Had to throw one away towards Coop one time. But other than that, I felt like the ball was going to the right place in a pretty good spot. Our guys made great plays. That’s how I expect to go out and play every game. Doesn’t always happen that way, but just felt good out there, felt comfortable. Our team played great.”

The Rams will now face their toughest task yet. They're 3-point underdogs in the Divisional Round clash with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what promises to be the ultimate shootout.