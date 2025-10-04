Rams News: Matthew Stafford makes bold admission about the offense in loss to 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers in a game that was decided in overtime, a stage where every detail matters. Quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t hold back when analyzing the outcome before the team’s bye week.

The Rams now hold a 3-2 record after falling in a heated divisional matchup. Stafford broke his silence to reflect on key moments of the game against the 49ers, a heavyweight opponent considering the team’s aspirations for the season.

The Rams quarterback said that the offensive decision to go for the win didn’t seem wrong to him at the time, though he acknowledged it turned out to be costly. Sometimes it’s better to take risks than settle for a tie, and he made that clear.

Stafford’s statement on the Rams’ loss

“That’s a bread-and-butter short-yardage rush for us so I didn’t have any problem with it. That’s trusting our guys to go out there and make a play. They did a nice job of stopping it. Frustrating that we didn’t get it. Wish I would’ve done more and found a way to help us win,” Stafford said, according to Rams Wire.

Stafford also appreciated that the Rams went for the win instead of settling for a tie against the 49ers: “I love that we went for it. We’re not playing for a tie. Let’s go. Just wish we kept the drive alive and found a way to score.”

What could have been different in a tie?

Head coach Sean McVay could have opted to send out the field goal unit to end the game at 26-26. However, Stafford was pleased they went all in to try to win the hard meeting at that crucial moment, despite suffering the loss against an old rival.