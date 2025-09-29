Matthew Stafford’s key weapon on pace to break multiple NFL records with the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 and their record rose to 3-1. With all the momentum, more good news keep coming. Matthew Stafford is playing greatly, but one key weapon is on pace to break multiple NFL records with his play right now.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is arguably a quarterback’s best friend. He has great routes, great hands, physical play and reliability. In four weeks, Nacua has 42 receptions and 503 yards this season.

If we calculate the current output over the 17 games of the NFL season, he’d end up with 179 catches and 2138 yards. The current records are 149 catches and 1964 yards. Nacua is on pace to obliterate this records.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nacua is a tough player to face

Puka is clearly not the tallest nor the fastest receiver in the NFL, but the rest of the traits of an elite receiver, Nakua’s got them. Even his quarterback loves him. “We called his number quite a few times. The fourth down was huge, the touchdown catch. He’s a heck of a football player. We’re lucky to have him on our team. I think his play style rubs off on everybody on our team, not just offense,” Stafford said.

Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams

Advertisement

This is not a fluke. On his rookie year, Puka grabbed 105 catches for 1486 yards and six touchdowns. During his second season, he had 79 catches for 990 yards in only 11 games. Nacua’s impact is sustained and huge for this team.

Advertisement

see also Rams’ star Jared Verse sends strong message to critics of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Puka is not the only one eating crazy usage

Davante Adams came into the team for this NFL season and his output is growing by the week. Adams, as Nacua, is a very precise route runner with safe hands. While he is not on his prime, he is a luxury to have as the second option.

Advertisement

Adams has now 17 catches on 35 targets, 269 yards and three touchdowns. Stafford is now working with arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL. Under the scheme of Sean McVay, the sky is the limit for them.