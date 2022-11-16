As much as Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, supports him and his NFL career, she's worried about how it may take a toll on the Rams' QB's health in the future.

For the most part of his career, Matthew Stafford has been a bit of a subject of debate. Some believed the Detroit Lions were holding back an MVP-caliber talent, while others thought he was a part of the problem.

His first year under Sean McVay proved more of the first than anything. He had one of the best seasons in his career and finally helped the Los Angeles Rams get over the hump and win the Super Bowl.

However, Stafford has had a bit of a down year this season. He's got a reputation for being tough as nails and constantly grinding through injury, which is why his wife, Kelly, is so worried about him.

NFL News: Matthew Stafford's Wife Wants Him To Stay Safe

"I truly love watching my husband compete and do something he loves," Stafford said on The Morning After podcast. "It's what gives him joy, therefore it gives me joy. But would I give it up in a heartbeat? 1,000 percent. I'd give up the football, the money, the fame, everything. I don't need that. I just need the man I fell in love with to be the same man for my kids and the life that we are going to live."

"I fell in love with Matthew because he was funny, witty, cute and a little chubby and kind and patient and just f--king smart," she said. "It's scary to think that Matthew may not be around."

Kelly Knows Matt Won't Retire Just Yet

The Rams QB is still under the league's concussion protocol after taking a hard hit his last time around. He's also seeing a specialist to try and take better cae of his mental health and be there for his family for decades to come:

"I think it's a really hard thing to admit to yourself—when you have this beautiful mind that is witty and my favorite thing about him—that something is going on and it's not just a bad day," Kelly continued. "I'll give him a lot of credit. He came to me and immediately spilled what he was feeling."

"I know he's not ready to give it up," she added. "He has to be the one to make that decision and I know he's not ready and I know there will be a time when he is. Matthew is not going to be the Tom Brady of the world. But I know right now is not the end and that's a hard thing to wrap my head around."

At the end of the day, this is a contact sport, and injuries will forever be a part of it. But the league needs to find a way to keep its players safe, as no one should have to risk their mental health for the sake of a game.