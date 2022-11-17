After suffering another loss, the Los Angeles Rams desperately need Matthew Stafford back behind center. Check out what HC Sean McVay said about his QB.

The Los Angeles Rams entered the season as reigning Super Bowl champions and the oddsmakers' favorites to run away with the NFC West. Needless to say, that hasn't been the case thus far.

Sitting at 3-6 and now without star WR Cooper Kupp for the remainder of the season, the Rams may not even make the playoffs, let alone beat the San Francisco 49ers for their division.

That's why they desperately need Matthew Stafford (concussion back on the gridiron to try and make a final push this season. Fortunately, it seems like the former first-overall pick will make his return in Week 11.

NFL News: Sean McVay Expects Matthew Stafford To Play, Vows To Make Adjustments

"Matthew Stafford was a full participant in today's practice, per McVay, a step in the protocol. Pending expected clearance (also per McVay), he will play Sunday," reported The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

HC Sean McVay was also quite vocal when talking about the team's struggles this season. He knows it all starts with coaching and vowed to make the adjustments they need to straighten the ship:

"I'm a big part of this. I have to do better," the coach said. "We're gonna stay connected throughout this. But we do have to be able to look inward and figure out what are some of the solutions, changes, adjustments, different things that we have to do to be able to get different results and different production from our offense."

"As coaches we're responsible for identifying the problems and trying to provide solutions, and then the player's job to be able to go execute and be able to get it done," McVay added. "I have to be able to do my part first and foremost for them to be able to do theirs. And that's where you always look at. You want to look inward first."

However, it may still be too little, too late for the reigning champions. But all things considered, if any team can get hot and finish the season on a high note, that's definitely the Los Angeles Rams.