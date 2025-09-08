Lamar Jackson breaks silence after pushing Bills fan who hit him and DeAndre Hopkins

What could’ve been a dream turned into a nightmare for the Baltimore Ravens. Sunday Night Football was a great game for football fans, except maybe for one that got shoved by Lamar Jackson during a DeAndre Hopkins‘ touchdown celebration. The quarterback has broken the silence on the incident.

“He slapped me, and he was talking s— so, I just forgot where I was for a little bit,” Jackson said after the game. “You have to think in those situations. You have security out there; let security handle it. But I just let my emotions get the best of me. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again. I learned from that.” When emotions are rolling high, even superstars can make mistakes.

When asked if his celebrations were going to be different going forward, Jackson said, “I’ve never seen our fans do that. So, I’ll probably do it again when we score a touchdown. It’s not nothing against the fans. I’m just celebrating when my teammates get a touchdown.”

The Ravens were in full control until that moment

Whether that was the key moment that flipped the switch or not for the Bills is not clear. However, when Hopkins scored, Baltimore was in full control of the game. The Ravens were winning 34-19 at that point.

Then, an ill-fated fumble by Derrick Henry gave Buffalo a short field and it quickly turned into a touchdown. The Bills failed a 2-pt conversion and the Ravens quickly scored again with Henry. However, the Bills were rolling. They scored a touchdown, forced a punt, scored another and then secured a 32-yard field goal for the legendary Matt Prater when the clock expired.

Will Lamar Jackson be fined for the shove?

The Bills’ fan who tapped Jackson on the helmet was ejected from the stadium. Jackson isn’t the one at fault but his reaction could be classified as unwarranted. However, the NFL has made no statement regarding the quarterback facing either a fine or a suspension.