The Baltimore Ravens have a star-studded roster, headlined by Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. Henry, the running back, believes there is one teammate the NFL should not be underestimating.

Derrick Henry has been an outstanding asset for the Ravens. He is arguably Lamar Jackson’s most dangerous offensive weapon, but he’s far from the only one.

According to Henry, the NFL is underestimating DeAndre Hopkins, who joined the Ravens this year in a move that has already paid off for Baltimore.

Derrick Henry warns the entire NFL about underestimating DeAndre Hopkins

Earlier this year, the Ravens decided to add a star wide receiver to Lamar Jackson’s offense. They went for DeAndre Hopkins, whose stint with the Chiefs raised some doubts about his fit in Baltimore.

Head coach John Harbaugh wanted to add a seasoned wide receiver, similar to what he did with Odell Beckham Jr. not long ago. However, the mindset between the two veterans is very different.

Hopkins understands that he is not the WR1 in Baltimore, while Beckham previously tried to claim that role. Hopkins is now in a WR3 role, which, according to Derrick Henry, allows him to find more space in the defense.

“Hopefully, they keep calling him ‘washed’ because that shit has been working,” Henry said Friday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “We need it.

“Everybody knows that stigma, when you get up in age, all of a sudden, something has changed.”

Age is just a number

At 33 years old, retirement is on the horizon for DeAndre Hopkins. If success comes this season, he could finally leave football with the coveted ring he has chased throughout his career.

In just two games with the Ravens, Hopkins’ numbers may seem modest, but they are highly efficient. He has four receptions on four targets for 99 yards and two touchdowns—the kind of effectiveness Lamar Jackson values in his targets.

