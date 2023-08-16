A new challenge has merged for the Baltimore Ravens the last two years. They were the best team in the division until the Cincinnati Bengals broke through with Joe Burrow at the helm, so they must be ready from the first game.

Keeping quarterback Lamar Jackson with a long-term extension was essential in that regard. They are still going to face the Bengals, but they were able to go toe-to-toe with them in the playoffs even without Jackson.

Baltimore have always possessed dominant defenses throughout history, and they maintain that specific characteristic. However, they recently confirmed that one of the main members of this unit had to undergo surgery.

Marlon Humphrey Undergoes Foot Surgery

Marlon Humphrey is the player who had to undergo surgery to repair a foot injury. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the news after practice, providing an encouraging update regarding the return of the cornerback.

“It’s been a lingering thing and they took a look at it and said, ‘You know what, that’s something we want to take care of now instead of waiting. ‘There’s no long-term concern, and that’s good”, Harbaugh said via Ryan Mink of Ravens’ official website.

Despite the coach didn’t give any timeline for Humphrey’s comeback, the estimation is that he won’t miss a lot of time. He may be out for around a month while he recovers, as was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.