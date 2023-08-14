The NFL is in mourning. Alex Collins, former running back of the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens, passed away at the age of 28 on Monday, news confirmed by his ex-teams.

In the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the Seahawks selected Alex Collins with the 171st overall pick. He played college football with the Arizona Razorbacks and is particularly remembered for an astonishing 4th-and-25 play he converted in overtime against Ole Miss. His team won the game with a final 53-52 score.

Collins’ best seasons were with the Baltimore Ravens, team that signed him in 2017. That year, the running back gained 973 yards on 212 attempts, scoring six touchdowns for the AFC North squad.

Alex Collins passed away: What happened to the former Seahawks’ RB?

Alex Collins played five years in the NFL. He entered the league with the Seahawks, but they moved on from him after just one season. He then played two campaigns with the Ravens, but returned to Seattle for 2020 and 2021.

Unfortunately, the NFL gave some really unfortunate news about Collins on Monday. The league confirmed the death of the running back. As of 9 PM ET, officials have not shared the cause of his death.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the Ravens wrote on Twitter. “Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”