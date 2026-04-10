Ravens meet with Denzel Boston as a potential new red-zone weapon for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have been keen on giving Lamar Jackson new weapons, and a significant addition may be on the horizon as the club hosted Denzel Boston for a pre-draft visit on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media confirmed that Denzel Boston met with the Ravens on Friday. He visited Baltimore after meeting with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week, who are also reportedly interested in acquiring his services. The Ravens also received news on WR Jordyn Tyson’s scouting, so Boston’s visit makes a lot of sense.

Boston is generating substantial interest across the league. The Steelers, Raiders, Browns, and Dolphins are among the clubs that have already met with the former Washington standout during the pre-draft process.

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Denzel Boston 62 REC, 881 YDS, 12 TDs 2025 Season Highlights.



Projected first round pick WR.pic.twitter.com/MWnUOhQW9f https://t.co/zRhJMhrs2H — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 20, 2026

Can the Ravens land Denzel Boston?

It appears that Denzel Boston will be a highly sought-after prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. His red-zone production is particularly attractive to teams, as he recorded 11 receiving touchdowns during the 2025 season with Washington, tying for ninth in the FBS.

With a “big-bodied” archetype (6’4″, 212 lbs), Boston could be the perfect complement to Zay Flowers’ elite speed. According to scouts, he is a “pro-ready” target whose elite ball skills and contested-catch ability could be a crucial addition to any offense.

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Baltimore currently holds the No. 14 overall pick in the draft. While Boston is widely considered a top-30 prospect, he could be available when the Ravens are on the clock, though they face stiff competition from other wide receiver-needy teams picking late in the first round.

An offense that may need a new top wide receiver

With Zay Flowers established as a cornerstone, the Ravens are looking to add depth to create a more formidable wide receiver duo. As of today, the future of Rashod Bateman remains uncertain, with trade rumors linking him to the New York Giants and New York Jets as potential landing spots.

The Ravens have remained focused on bolstering Lamar Jackson’s offense in recent years. With a veteran presence in Derrick Henry and an outstanding tight end in Mark Andrews, a dominant boundary receiver like Boston could be the final piece required to achieve a championship.