NY Jets, Eagles, and Ravens receive news on WR Jordyn Tyson’s scouting ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Jordyn Tyson is one of the best wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft. So much so, that he’s gathered the interest of the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Baltimore Ravens. Now, they know where to scout him further.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jordyn Tyson will hold his own individual workout on Friday, April 17 at Arizona State, his alma matter. Tyson, who could be the New York Jets pick, is a very intriguing prospect.

In fact, if AJ Brown gets traded, the Eagles could see Tyson as a replacement, and the Baltimore Ravens are still looking for that top-tier wide receiver to give to Lamar Jackson, amid Zay Flowers’ contract situation.

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Why is Jordyn Tyson so controversial?

Tyson is an elite route-runner, has incredible body control and brings a big contested-catch radius. His technique is pure, has an inside-outside versatility, and underrated blocking prowess. However, there are some doubts over him.

126 seconds of Jordyn Tyson creating easy separation pic.twitter.com/PWM6SOxNBk — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 13, 2026

He’s had knee, collarbone, and hamstring injuries during his college days, so his availability is quite a worry for NFL teams. Also, he can lose his temper if things aren’t going his way. Physically speaking, his biggest weakness is that he is not the fastest wideout, but his routes and releases are so good that it doesn’t matter.

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Jordyn Tyson’s 2026 Draft Projection

The 2026 NFL Draft is approaching. Tyson is projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick. Now, the Jets could look at Tyson at the picks 33 or 44, though 44 is a stretch. As for the Eagles, they have the pick 23 and the 54th one, but again, if they want him, 23 is the one.

As for Ravens, they have either the 14th pick, and the 45th one. This is a weird situation for Baltimore, as 14th would be a reach, while 45th might not be high enough. It will be intriguing to see how the Jordyn Tyson’s sweepstakes evolve from here.