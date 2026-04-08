NY Giants reunite John Harbaugh with Daniel Faalele despite rumors of him costing Ravens’ 2025 season

John Harbaugh has brought several faces he is familiar with from his time with the Baltimore Ravens over to East Rutherford for his next chapter with the New York Giants. Daniel Faalele is the latest name to be added to the list prior to the 2026 NFL season.

As reported by Ian Rapoport, the Giants have agreed to a one-year deal with Faalele, who is coming off a rocky year in Baltimore. Throughout the 2025 NFL season, the 6’8″ guard made a couple of plays that left fans scratching their heads.

His struggles in Baltimore raise concerns in New York, where Jaxson Dart is set to be the starting quarterback. After an injury-filled rookie year, the Giants must keep Dart safe. In only one NFL season, Dart’s has been in more concussion protocols than the G-Men would like for any player, especially at the most important position.

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The Giants acknowledge just how crucial Dart is to their aspirations. That was made clear as new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy opened up on what he sees in the second-year quarterback. Nagy knows Dart has something special, and as a result, New York has something valuable in its hands. Still, Dart is of no use in the blue medical tent. There’s no other way around it, the Giants must keep him out of danger.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants.

Faalele struggled on the Ravens in 2025

According to a report from Marshall Green, Jackson and the Ravens didn’t trust Faalele last season, and many inside the locker room blame him for the offensive inconsistencies in 2025. Whether that’s fair or not is a different story. The facts remain.

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Jackson was pressured on 23.6% of his dropbacks—the ninth-most in the NFL last season. According to Pro Football Reference, Jackson was blitzed 125 times, hurried 28 times, hit 23 times, and sacked 36 times. Sometimes, Jackson gets himself into trouble due to his tendency to hold on to the football, and that may inflate his numbers.

However, his numbers could also be rougher—and as a result look worse on his offensive linemen—if it wasn’t for his elusiveness and ability to scramble out of trouble.

Harbaugh still believes in Faalele

Regardless of his stats in Baltimore, it sure looks like Harbaugh believes in Faalele. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be entering his first season with a new organization with him.

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A lot is on the line for Harbaugh as he settles in at MetLife Stadium. If he wasn’t confident that Faalele can turn it around and find his footing, he wouldn’t be behind the offensive lineman’s one-year contract in East Rutherford. Still, the University of Minnesota alum must change the tune. He has all the tools to be successful in the league—it’s all about putting it together.

Harbaugh definitely thinks so. Far from giving up on him, the Super Bowl-winning head coach has brought Faalele with him to New York. After all, they will be just minutes away from the concrete jungle where dreams are made.