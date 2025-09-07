Ravens RB Derrick Henry makes history against the Bills as he surpasses a legendary Browns icon

During the Baltimore Ravens’ 2025 season opener against the Buffalo Bills, running back Derrick Henry reached a spectacular milestone by scoring his 107th career rushing touchdown. A 30-yard run in the second quarter placed him sixth on the NFL’s all-time rushing touchdown list, surpassing a Cleveland Browns legend.

Henry continues to prove he is not only one of the Ravens’ offensive stars but also one of the league’s elite. He averages 1,428 rushing yards per season (in a 17-game schedule) and is on pace to surpass 12,000 career rushing yards by midseason.

His role as a running back keeps raising the bar higher and higher. In the opener against the Bills, Henry confirmed that he can further cement his place among the greatest running backs in league history, especially after surpassing a Browns legend in a historic ranking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which legend did Henry surpass?

With his 107th rushing touchdown, Henry surpassed the legendary Jim Brown, moving into sole possession of sixth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing touchdown list, according to NFL.com. Brown starred with Cleveland from 1957 to 1965 and is enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens

Advertisement

This achievement highlights Henry’s consistency at the NFL’s elite level, as he reached 107 touchdowns in 136 games, while Brown recorded 106 in just 118 games. At the same time, Henry has climbed to 18th on the all-time rushing yards list, surpassing three-time Pro Bowler Steven Jackson.

Advertisement

see also Josh Allen earns $55M per year with Bills: How much does Lamar Jackson make with Ravens?

Who’s next on Henry’s list?

The next star within Henry’s reach is none other than Walter Payton, who ranks fifth with 110 rushing touchdowns. The legendary running back shined with the Chicago Bears from 1975 to 1987, was named league MVP in 1977, and won a Super Bowl in 1986.