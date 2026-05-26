Ravens rookie TE Josh Cuevas turning heads early during OTAs

The Baltimore Ravens have likely found a special player in Josh Cuevas, who has recently performed well during OTAs, which are usually key for seeing the talent of new players.

The Baltimore Ravens have found an early standout in rookie tight end Josh Cuevas, who is quickly making a name for himself during the team’s initial OTA sessions. Drafted in the fifth round out of Alabama, the versatile playmaker has impressed the coaching staff with his reliable hands and ability to create separation in contested situations.

The positive buzz surrounding the rookie was solidified by a glowing practice report from Ryan Mink. “Caught several passes in 11-on-11 drills on Monday, including a diving snag over the middle. Cuevas also had a red-zone catch in traffic during Thursday’s session,” Mink wrote.

Cuevas could provide a significant boost to the Ravens’ offensive schemes under the creative direction of new head coach Jesse Minter. His ability to find soft spots in the zone will be vital for a unit looking to modernize its passing attack during the 2026 NFL season.

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How good was Josh Cuevas in college?

Before joining the Ravens as the No. 173 overall pick, Josh Cuevas was a dependable target for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he recorded 37 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. His collegiate journey also included productive stops at Washington and Cal Poly, where he once posted a massive 678-yard season with 6 touchdowns.

Your newest Baltimore Ravens tight end, Josh Cuevas! pic.twitter.com/L75f8ovYyZ — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 25, 2026

His unique skill set allows him to help the Ravens’ offensive identity by playing multiple positions across the line of scrimmage. By adding a young, athletic threat, Baltimore can keep defenses off balance while supporting their established veteran stars.

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The Ravens’ offense could perform significantly better in 2026 as young players like Cuevas blend with seasoned veterans. This combination of fresh talent and experience should lead to a more explosive and efficient scoring unit this upcoming season.