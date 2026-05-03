NY Giants enter new era of toughness under John Harbaugh

The Giants are embracing a new identity under head coach John Harbaugh, and it’s one built on toughness. That message was reinforced by new addition Pat Ricard, who made it clear he knows exactly what kind of culture is being established in New York.

Speaking with Jordan Schultz, the All-Pro fullback explained why he followed Harbaugh to the Giants and what the vision looks like. “I know what I’m getting myself into. I love the way he coaches. He wants a physical, tough team that works very hard. He told me: ‘I’m building a bully up here in New York.'”

That statement captures the essence of what the New York Giants are trying to become. After several seasons without truly contending for a Super Bowl, they are pushing for a radical shift, one centered on physicality, discipline, and identity.

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Giants aiming for a tougher, more complete roster

While the offensive side of the ball offers promise, the transformation will depend heavily on the defense. The Giants have a young and intriguing core led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cam Skattebo, and wide receiver Malik Nabers, players who could define the next era of the franchise. But the bigger question lies on the other side of the ball.

The departure of Dexter Lawrence created a major void in the middle of the defensive line, forcing the team to rethink the approach up front. There are still foundational pieces in place, including edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, and the Giants have already added talent with Arvell Reese and veteran Shelby Harris.

Still, the rebuild may not be complete. The Giants continue to be linked to defensive tackle D.J. Reader, a move that could solidify the interior and bring the kind of presence Harbaugh is looking for.

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Giants want a Super Bowl

Ricard’s comments make it clear: this isn’t just about adding talent, it’s about changing the mentality. The Giants want to dictate the game physically, and every move this offseason seems aligned with that goal.

Whether that vision translates into immediate success remains to be seen. But one thing is certain, the New York Giants are no longer trying to finesse their way forward. They’re trying to impose their will.