Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. Nevertheless, the 2023 season hasn’t been easy for Patrick Mahomes, especially because of the big amount of turnovers and the lack of production on offense.

The Chiefs have a 9-6 record and lead the AFC West over the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders. However, with two losses in their final games of the schedule, they could be eliminated from playoff contention. A shocking turn of events.

Of course, the defending champions are the biggest topic on TV and social media as they were supposed to be a new dynasty in the NFL after the retirement of Tom Brady.

Now, the level of concern is enormous and, as a consequence, an incredible alternative could be the final chance to save the season for Andy Reid. It involves a very familiar name.

Eric Bieniemy could be an option for the Chiefs

Throughout the season, the offensive issues of the Kansas City Chiefs have been linked to the mistakes of young wide receivers or the constant turnovers. However, little has been said about Matt Nagy, perhaps not delivering the expected results in his first year as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Therefore, in a very surprising report, Mike Florio has raised the possibility of Eric Bieniemy returning to the Chiefs as an emergency solution before the playoffs. It seems difficult, but it’s not impossible.

“First, the Commanders would have to fire Bieniemy. If/when they move on from coach Ron Rivera, the Commanders could choose to hold other members of the staff in place, until the next coach decides whether to keep him. If that doesn’t happen, and if Bieniemy is relieved of his duties, he’d be free and clear to join any other team for the playoff run.”

Obviously, Florio’s proposition seems unrealistic. Although all signs point to the Commanders firing head coach Ron Rivera, that doesn’t guarantee Bieniemy’s departure as well.

Moreover, everything would have to unfold within a matter of hours between the end of Week 18 and the start of the playoffs. It’s worth noting that the Chiefs can no longer secure the No.1 seed in the AFC, so they won’t have a bye week. It’s a really long shot, but, if Bieniemy is available, anything could happen.