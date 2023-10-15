Report: Colts might lose Anthony Richardson for the rest of the season

A few months ago, the Indianapolis Colts took a huge risk when they drafted Anthony Richardson with the No.4 overall pick. It was a new effort to finally find a franchise quarterback who could follow the extraordinary path of other names such as Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

The Colts’ front office tried to remain a contender bringing great veterans like Matt Ryan or Philip Rivers. Those experiments failed and, in the process, Frank Reich lost his job as head coach.

Now, Shane Steichen, the former offensive coordinator of the Eagles, leads a rebuilding process in which Richardson will be the key factor. However, in just a few weeks, injuries have become a worrying situation around the rookie.

Of course, considering his abilities as a rusher, Anthony Richardson could be a massive threat in the NFL, but his career could also be shortened like it happened to other players such as Robert Griffin III.

Anthony Richardson could be out for the rest of the season with Colts

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts are discussing if the best decision for the quarterback is to sit down for the rest of 2023.

The medical recommendations for the rookie point out at surgery in his right shoulder to fully repare the damaged AC joint. Though there’s no final decision yet, that scenario might be on top of the list.

What’s the remaining schedule for the Indianapolis Colts?

If Anthony Richardson is able to come back, he’ll miss at least the next three games because the Colts already placed him on injured reserve. That’s why the young quarterback wasn’t available in the 37-20 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is the remaining schedule for the Indianapolis Colts (3-3 record): Browns, Saints, Panthers, Patriots, Buccaneers, Titans, Bengals, Steelers, Falcons, Raiders and Texans.