Ricky Pearsall concerns 49ers massively ahead of the 2026 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers have high hopes for WR Ricky Pearsall, but his health might make him lose an extended period of time.

The San Francisco 49ers have always hoped Ricky Pearsall becomes a huge weapon for them. However, injuries have really slowed the wideout’s projection. For the 2026 NFL season, it seems like dejá vu for them.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maioco, Ricky Pearsall is still dealing with a PCL knee injury that limited him last year. However, now it seems like he might need surgery to treat the issue. If Pearsall needs surgery, he’ll miss the 2026 season altogether.

Per Maiocco, “it’s reasonable, rational, logical, for the 49ers to not expect Ricky Pearsall to make any contribution in 2026.” Hence, it seems like the 49ers will once again plan life without Pearsall.

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The 49ers have an aging WR room

Pearsall is 25 years old. He is supposed to be the young fox on the WR roster. He might not even be able to play, and the other prominent wideouts in the room are not exactly spring chickens.

Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans – 32 years old

Christian Kirk – 29 years old (haven’t had a full season since 2022)

Demarcus Robinson – 31 years old

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The young wideouts also have injury history

The 49ers have some young wideouts with lesser relevance. However, they also have injury history. Jacob Cowing missed the whole 2025 regular season with a shoulder injury, a concussion, and a lingering hamstring strain.

Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling hasn’t debuted in the NFL, but he suffered a season-ending broken wrist/hand, as well as missing time for a concussion. Hence, the 49ers WR room is always balancing on a thread, whether for age or for health.