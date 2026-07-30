NY Giants’ Malik Nabers praises Jaxson Dart’s leadership, thanks him for support

Malik Nabers voiced a sincere statement about Jaxson Dart as the New York Giants gear up for the 2026 NFL season in training camp.

Although Malik Nabers and Jaxson Dart have barely played together in the NFL for the New York Giants, they have managed to build a strong relationship. That became clear when the quarterback and wideout duo made up for lost time on Day 1 of training camp. Now, it’s even clearer as Nabers opened up on how Dart has helped him and the rest of the team.

“I’ve just seen [Dart] be that leader that we need. That person in the locker room that gets everybody going, and picking guys up. He’s picked me up through this process also,” Nabers admitted to reporters after Day 2 of training camp. “He can read people really well, he reads me. I have great talks to him. [Jaxson] is always pushing me to be better, pushing me to get me back to where I once was. We can be great together.”

In his dialogue with reporters, Nabers shined the light on how challenging his journey has been as he recovered from a torn ACL and meniscus. Nabers admitted Dart has played a big role in helping him get through the daily grind.

Advertisement

As the 2026 NFL season looms on the horizon, and the Giants already ramp up Nabers’ workload, the wideout made it clear he wasn’t alone through it all, and his quarterback was very important. However, Dart wasn’t the only teammate Nabers had great praise for.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants.

Nabers on Odell

Although the Giants have reportedly made Odell Beckham Jr. no guarantees about a roster spot, the iconic wide receiver is arguably the biggest offseason signing the franchise made this year—and in a while. As the 33-year-old settles into a very different locker room from the one he knew during his first stint in New York, Nabers had nothing but praise for Beckham Jr.

Advertisement

“[Beckham Jr] is a great role model and leader. He’s always feeding me good energy. It’s good having him around. It is surreal. I’m just taking every moment in,” Nabers said on being teammates with Beckham Jr.

Nabers and Beckham Jr are alike

There are many similarities between Nabers and Beckham Jr., and not just because both arrived in New York fresh off incredible college careers at LSU—prompting fans to compare Malik to Odell long before OBJ returned to East Rutherford.

As Nabers pointed out, Beckham Jr. suffered a similar injury in the NFL, so the veteran has been counseling the third-year wide receiver during their first weeks together. There’s a lot Nabers can learn from Beckham Jr., and vice versa, which leaves the Giants in a great position.

Advertisement

If the two wide receivers can feed off each other while helping the rest of the WR group and the team—and if Dart is in sync with them as well—then the sky is the limit for Big Blue.