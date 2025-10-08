Rico Dowdle issues warning to Cowboys ahead of Week 6 duel

Carolina Panthers‘ running back Rico Dowdle sent a clear message to his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, ahead of their Week 6 matchup. Dowdle, 27, spent the first four seasons of his career at AT&T Stadium, elevating his level every season.

He left the Cowboys after posting 1,079 yards on 235 carries. He scored twice in 2024, which remains a career-high. Dowdle has had a strong start with the Panthers, filling in for Chuba Hubbard at times and putting up intriguing numbers, including 289 yards on 51 carries and two touchdowns.

He has been active as a receiver, too, catching eight passes on 10 targets for 48 yards. The Panthers are showing signs that they can compete, and at 2-3, they are still in the race for a playoff spot.

Rico Dowdle sends message to Cowboys

Dowdle didn’t hide his excitement to go against his former team. After signing a one-year deal with the Panthers, he’s ready to dominate against the Cowboys.

Rico Dowdle running back of the Dallas Cowboys

“For sure,” Dowdle told reporters after the game. “They gotta buckle up. I think they know for sure. I was there for five years. They didn’t keep me there for five years for no reason. I definitely will say that. Looking forward to playing those guys next week. We’ll handle it when we get there.”

“I think it’s always a chip on my shoulder,” Dowdle said. “Just from the start of coming into the NFL and sitting behind those guys for years and going undrafted. I’ve always played with a chip on my shoulder. It’s just the nature of the business that I didn’t end up back in Dallas. I’m here now with a new team, and I’m happy where I’m at.”

Dallas just won its second game of the season in Week 5. They appear to be finding their rhythm after a slow start to the season. Javonte Williams is the clear RB1 after five weeks, but Dowdle is eager to show them what they missed.