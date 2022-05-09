Retirement is inevitable and the upcoming season could become the last for multiple legendary players of this century. Some of them are likely to win one last Super Bowl before their last day in the league.

Rob Gronkowski and four other NFL players likely to retire after the 2022 season

The upcoming 2022 NFL season will be the stage for the retirement of multiple well-known players, but it is also the birth of new talents who will play their pro games for the first time in their lives after being drafted.

The main reason for retirement is injuries, after so many injuries and surgeries it is unlikely that the player will be the same again, but there are special cases like Rob Gronkowski who, despite suffering serious injuries, never gave up.

But the retirement could be something temporary like Tom Brady did, he retired and two months later he was back to play another season. Other players who came back for more were Randy Moss, Brett Favre, Marshawn Lynch, Deion Sanders, among others.

Five NFL players likely to retire after the 2022 season:

1. Rob Gronkowski: After a long career with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Bucaneers, it's time for Gronkowski to retire from the NFL. Gronk had an initial retirement in 2019, he said that his decision was related to injuries.

2. AJ Green: His first NFL team was the Bengals from 2011 to 2020, as a wide receiver he is considered one of the best of the 21st century. Green was a 1st round pick in 2011, currently he is playing for the Cardinals.

3. Earl Thomas: He has not played for any NFL team since 2019 but has not yet announced his official retirement, if he doesn’t signs with a team in the 2022 season, he will retire from the NFL and ends a career of nine season.

4. Joe Flacco: His career literally ended when he left the Ravens, for now he plays backup quarterback and this is likely to be his last season. Flacco could have a guaranteed job as a commentator or coach in the future.

5. Jason Kelce: Since 2011 Kelce is the center of the Eagles, he was a round 6 pick and won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles in 2017. Kelce is 34 years old and on March 11, 2022 he signed a contract for one more year with the Eagles, that could be his last contract.

