Gronk retired but his legacy will not be forgotten, he was considered the best tight end of the 21st century and probably one of the best in NFL history. Check here his new record.

Rob Gronkowski is not leaving the NFL empty handed, he won four Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII, LV) with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaners on both teams alongside his friend Tom Brady.

Big titles aside, Gronk was the most dangerous tight end in the league especially during his prime days playing for the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick's rule. But his career was always plagued by injuries which limited Gronkowski's performance for years but he always came back in better shape.

Gronk is not yet a hall of famer but it is highly probable that he will join that club sooner or later since few tight ends have achieved what he did during eleven years of playing football, but there is a remote possibility that he will return for the 2022 NFL season.

Rob Gronkowski now shares a NFL record with Jerry Rice and Randy Moss

After eleven long years playing as tight end he collected 92 touchdowns and 9,286 receiving yards with 621 receptions during the regular season, plus another 15 playoff touchdowns and 1,389 receiving yards. Those stats put him in an exclusive group with four Hall of Famers who also had 100+ Reception TDs during their 11-year careers (including postseason stats).

1. Jerry Rice ( 197 rTD + 22 pTD)

2. Randy Moss (156 rTD)

3. Marvin Harrison ( 128 rTD + 2 pTD)

4. Terrell Owens (153 rTD)

5. Rob Gronkowski (92 rTD + 15 pTD)

**rtd (regular season touchdowns), ptd (playoffs touchdowns)

Only three players on that list are Super Bowl champions, including Gronkowski, but he's the only one on the list who isn't a Hall of Famer. Gronk debuted in 2010 with the New England Patriots and his last season in the NFL was in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

