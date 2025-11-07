Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl prediction for 2025 Patriots

The New England Patriots‘ turnaround from the 2024 NFL season has been remarkable. Mike Vrabel took over as head coach after a tumultuous season under Jerod Mayo, taking the team to the top of its division and the conference.

At 7-2, the Patriots share the top of the AFC with the Indianapolis Colts, but they’re not stopping there. Drake Maye’s second season with the team has been nothing but remarkable, as the former North Carolina quarterback has gone 189 of 255 for 2,285 yards and 17 touchdowns against four interceptions.

This team has made fans dream about much more than a playoff berth, and one of its former stars believes they are on the right track to compete for a championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rob Gronkowski hypes up Patriots’ Super Bowl chances amid 7-2 season

During Wednesday’s edition of Kay Adams’ “Up & Adams” show, legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski made his thoughts clear on the Patriots’ chances to go all the way to the Super Bowl. The four-time champion sees the Pats’ roster as one that can achieve the goal.

Rob Gronkowski arrives prior to the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

“I truly believe that half of the rosters in the NFL have the potential to make it to the Super Bowl if those teams come together,” Gronkowski said. “Everyone needs to be on the same page, and the Patriots are one of those teams with a roster that can achieve this. In the end, it’s all about staying healthy, playing your best football, getting everything together, and ensuring that everyone is on the same page.”

Advertisement

The competition won’t be easy, but New England has shown it can compete against anybody. Halfway through the season, they look as good as anybody, but they need to maintain the level to arrive in the postseason with real chances to win it all.