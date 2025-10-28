Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes reach 75 TDs together: How does this compare to Brady and Gronkowski’s record?

The Kansas City Chiefs have made an impressive comeback in the regular season after enduring a three-game losing streak. With Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce leading the charge, the team has strung together five consecutive victories. This dynamic duo is on the cusp of challenging a notable NFL record held by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Just how close are they to this milestone?

Kelce and Mahomes have combined for 75 touchdowns with the Chiefs, whereas the record belongs to Brady and Gronkowski, who connected for 105 touchdowns during their time with the New England Patriots.

Between these two marquee marks, Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates sit with an impressive tally of their own, having recorded 90 touchdowns together with the now-defunct San Diego Chargers.

The stellar performances of Mahomes and Kelce have invigorated the Chiefs’ fan base, sparking dreams of another Super Bowl appearance. This comes after the Chiefs have played in the championship game five times over the last decade, securing three titles.

Mahomes and Kelce’s stats so far this regular season

As they have in past seasons, Mahomes and Kelce continue to be cornerstone players for the Chiefs, showing remarkable resilience as they prepare to face formidable upcoming opponents in the regular season.

For instance, Mahomes has thrown for 17 touchdowns this season, currently leading the NFL. He boasts a completion rate of 67% (189 out of 282 attempts), with 107 first downs, 14 sacks, and 2,099 passing yards over eight games.

Kelce, for his part, has caught 37 passes out of 48 targets, amassing 474 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He’s also contributed 25 first downs, and his longest reception was a 44-yard pass from Mahomes.

