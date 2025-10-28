Trending topics:
NFL

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes reach 75 TDs together: How does this compare to Brady and Gronkowski’s record?

Following their stellar performance against the Washington Commanders, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have achieved a remarkable milestone by reaching the 75-touchdown mark. This accomplishment puts them in close pursuit of the record held by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Patrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warm up.
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warm up.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made an impressive comeback in the regular season after enduring a three-game losing streak. With Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce leading the charge, the team has strung together five consecutive victories. This dynamic duo is on the cusp of challenging a notable NFL record held by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Just how close are they to this milestone?

Kelce and Mahomes have combined for 75 touchdowns with the Chiefs, whereas the record belongs to Brady and Gronkowski, who connected for 105 touchdowns during their time with the New England Patriots.

Between these two marquee marks, Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates sit with an impressive tally of their own, having recorded 90 touchdowns together with the now-defunct San Diego Chargers.

Advertisement

The stellar performances of Mahomes and Kelce have invigorated the Chiefs’ fan base, sparking dreams of another Super Bowl appearance. This comes after the Chiefs have played in the championship game five times over the last decade, securing three titles.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Mahomes and Kelce’s stats so far this regular season

As they have in past seasons, Mahomes and Kelce continue to be cornerstone players for the Chiefs, showing remarkable resilience as they prepare to face formidable upcoming opponents in the regular season.

2x Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs released by Bengals

see also

2x Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs released by Bengals

For instance, Mahomes has thrown for 17 touchdowns this season, currently leading the NFL. He boasts a completion rate of 67% (189 out of 282 attempts), with 107 first downs, 14 sacks, and 2,099 passing yards over eight games.

Advertisement

Kelce, for his part, has caught 37 passes out of 48 targets, amassing 474 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He’s also contributed 25 first downs, and his longest reception was a 44-yard pass from Mahomes.

Survey

Can Mahomes and Kelce surpass Gronkowski and Brady in the amount of touchdowns?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Rob Gronkowski issues stern warning to Buffalo Bills
NFL

Rob Gronkowski issues stern warning to Buffalo Bills

Not Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady reveals the greatest tight end in Patriots history
NFL

Not Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady reveals the greatest tight end in Patriots history

Rob Gronkowski sends strong warning to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers
NFL

Rob Gronkowski sends strong warning to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after Al Nassr’s King’s Cup loss to Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after Al Nassr’s King’s Cup loss to Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad

Better Collective Logo