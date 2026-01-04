What happens if Texans lose or win vs Colts today in 2025 NFL regular season finale?

The final week of the NFL regular season sets the stage to decide plenty, including the AFC South title. The Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial matchup, where a win is absolutely necessary if they hope to overtake the Jaguars for first place.

CJ Stroud led a remarkable comeback for the Texans, who struggled to find their footing early in the season but, with the support of a strong defense, racked up a long winning streak that carried them into the playoffs.

On the other side, their complementary counterpart: the Colts were a pleasant surprise through the first half of the season. However, a severe injury to Daniel Jones, which veteran Philip Rivers couldn’t fully compensate for, left Shane Steichen’s squad out of any playoff contention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Texans lose vs Colts?

If the Texans lose to the Colts today, they will forfeit any chance of winning the AFC South title and will enter the postseason as a Wild Card team. Depending on the results of the Bills and Chargers games, a loss could cause Houston to drop from their current No. 5 spot down to the No. 6 or No. 7 seed, resulting in a more difficult road matchup against a top-tier opponent like the Patriots, Broncos, or Jaguars.

Nick Chubb #21 of the Houston Texans scores a rushing touchdown against Cam Bynum.

Advertisement

What happens if Texans defeat the Colts?

see also AFC South standings updated after Colts vs Jaguars in 2025 NFL Week 17

If the Texans defeat the Colts, they will finish the regular season with a 12-5 record and guarantee themselves at least the No. 5 seed in the AFC. Their ultimate seeding, however, depends on the Jacksonville Jaguars; if the Jaguars lose to the Titans, a Houston victory would crown the Texans as AFC South Champions and elevate them to the No. 3 seed, securing a home playoff game.

Advertisement

If the Jaguars manage to win their game, the Texans will remain in the No. 5 seed as a Wild Card team. In this scenario, they would travel to face the winner of the AFC North (either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Baltimore Ravens) during the opening round of the playoffs.