Rob Gronkowski publicly admitted he might return to the NFL after finding out that Philip Rivers would play for the Indianapolis Colts. However, the legendary tight end added one condition: it would only be to help on the practice squad.

Tom Pelissero asked Gronk what would happen if Robert Kraft called him to join the Patriots. “You want to know something? I can give them looks on the practice squad seeing Philip Rivers sign to the practice squad which makes sense. You gotta get them game ready and then you can pull them up anytime. But, I would maybe go back if a team was like: ‘Hey, you know, can you give us some great looks on the scout team?’ And we’re going to pay you a legitimate bonus.”

Gronkowski already came out of retirement once to help Tom Brady win a Super Bowl during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, with this wave of veterans like Rivers or Aaron Rodgers playing, rumors have begun to swirl around different former stars of the league.

Is Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement?

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t seem likely to come out of retirement, but at least in his comments, he hinted that a certain kind of offer (depending on the money) could catch his interest. It still looks almost impossible, although no one expected Philip Rivers to return, and it happened.

How much money does Rob Gronkowski want to earn if he comes out of retirement?

Rob Gronkowski wants to earn one million in a possible comeback to any NFL practice squad. His conditions are very clear if any team picks up the phone to contact him.

“Like a million bucks or something bonus right on the spot. And all you got to do is practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on the practice squad and show us some legitimate looks of the tight ends that we’re going against. Just go out there and practice, and have fun. Get our guys better. That actually might be a pretty cool case. I might have to think about that the chances of that happening are 1%. But I would have to just think about it and lay my options on the table.”