Rob Gronkowski was one of the best tight ends in NFL history winning four Super Bowls. The most trusted man for Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2022, Gronk announced his second and final retirement. “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.”

Now, in a very special episode, Rob Gronkowski remembered an amazing record accomplished with Brady in the NFL. A number which might not be broken even by stars such as Patrick Mahomes.

Rob Gronkowski has a special message for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski talked about the 105 touchdowns he had playing with Tom Brady and how that number is amazing compared to other duos like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. This was his reaction during an interview with Kay Adams.

“It is pretty crazy whenever I see that. The amount of touchdown receptions I had from Tom. It’s actually the most mind blowing stat of mine. That just shows how appreciative I was to be with Tom throughout my whole career. That’s why I wanted to stick with him throughout my whole career.”

Though Gronk admitted it’s nice to think about coming out of retirement, the former tight end acknowledged his body isn’t ready. That’s why he treasures his years with Tom Brady.

“We built such a great connection and it just doesn’t happen overnight. It was a connection built through many years. That’s why it was so great and I just loved playing with him as well. He didn’t care about stats. It was at the end of the list. It was more important to win and do what’s best for the team.”