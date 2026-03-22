Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and NFL stars receive wake-up call from QB Darrell Doucette after 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Darrell Doucette, who once sparked a huge debate involving Patrick Mahomes, delivered one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic, outperforming several NFL quarterbacks and establishing himself as the standout player at the position.

His performance stood out even more considering the names he outplayed, including Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts. While the NFL stars showed flashes, Doucette’s familiarity with the timing, spacing, and strategy of flag football made a clear difference.

After the event, Doucette acknowledged the significance of the moment and the exposure it provided for the sport. “I’m honored and grateful to be here. Thanks to the NFL for giving me this opportunity. For me, my teammates and the flag football world. They gave us a great opportunity to showcase our sport.”

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Darrell Doucette sends message to Patrick Mahomes

The strong showing quickly sparked debate about who should lead Team USA at quarterback for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, putting Darrell Doucette in an unexpected race with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and even Burrow.

The spotlight also brought renewed attention to Doucette’s past comments suggesting he could be a better flag football quarterback than Mahomes due to his IQ in the format. After the 2026 event, Darrell clarified that his words were taken out of context and were never meant as a direct comparison with the star of the Kansas City Chiefs.

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“It was totally misconstructed and misunderstood. All I was speaking of was giving my brothers a fair chance to make the 2028 Olympics. We came out this weekend with that on our minds. Let’s show these guys that we are talented and that we are flag football. Not to be overlooked by anyone in the world.”

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With the Olympic debate now underway, Doucette’s performance has placed him firmly in the conversation. The Team USA quarterback not only delivered results against elite competition but also strengthened the case for keeping experienced flag football players at the center of the roster. As the Los Angeles 2028 tournament approaches, the battle for the starting quarterback role is suddenly wide open.