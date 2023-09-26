The Dallas Cowboys began the season establishing themselves as a formidable team in the league during the first two weeks. However, their recent defeat against the Arizona Cardinals has demonstrated they still have areas to improve. Losing to a team that is perceived to have one of the less talented rosters served as a wake-up call.

One significant issue has been their struggles in the red zone, where they have been unable to score touchdowns consistently. This is a problem that needs addressing if they aspire to compete for a championship. Former quarterback Robert Griffin III suggested a trade proposal to bolster the offense by acquiring Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

Griffin stated, “The Cowboys right now don’t have a mismatch at tight end. They have the personnel outside, but that tight end is the one that they’re missing. I would be banging at the Atlanta Falcons’ door right now to try to go and get Kyle Pitts. They need a player like that. They gotta find a way to find a mismatch in the red zone.”

Kyle Pitts’ Tenure with the Falcons

Pitts entered the league labeled as a unicorn out of Florida for his specific skillset. Having the body of a tight end with the ability of a wide receiver pushed the Atlanta Falcons to use a premium pick on him.

However, his utilization has been disappointing considering the Falcons have a run-heavy scheme where the ball rarely is thrown. When the offense attacks through the air, they don’t have great quarterback play to exploit his ability anyway.

Despite a standout rookie season, Pitts’ receiving yards have significantly dropped. Considering the pre-draft interest the Cowboys showed it could have remained a possibility, but it seems distant. As reported by Jane Slater of NFL Network, “A source with the Falcons’ answered: ‘LOL. No way.”

When Was Kyle Pitts Drafted?

Kyle Pitts was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, making him the highest-drafted tight end in league history.