Robert Griffin III could still return to the NFL but for now he will have a small gig in the upcoming season with ESPN and on the well-known Monday show. Check here who was replaced.

Robert Griffin III last played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2020 season but most of his time in Baltimore was as a backup and he barely threw a touchdown.

But like some NFL players Griffin III wants to try his luck on TV and this time it will be as a panelist on a pregame show called Monday Night Countdown which is part of the ESPN network and the Monday Night Football show.

RG3 career started in 2012 with the Washington Commanders, but most of his talent was shown during his college years where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2011. But Griffin III is still young at 32 years old he could be the backup quarterback of some young recruit.

Who is Griffin III replacing on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown?

Robert Griffin III will replace none other than Randy Moss, but the truth is that Moss was not fired by ESPN, he decided to leave the network and because of that Griffin III took the opportunity to expand his media career.

Monday Night Countdown will feature a core group of panelists featuring Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Booger McFarland and Alex Smith alongside Robert Griffin III. The show first aired on September 6, 1993.