Rodgers, McCarthy will look to catch up with Mahomes, Reid in the race among the NFL’s winningest QB-HC duos

Aaron Rodgers confirmed that he will once again play under Mike McCarthy, meaning they could close the gap on the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid in the race to become one of the winningest quarterback-coach tandems in NFL history.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy will reunite in the NFL as the quarterback will play another season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The pair previously won 107 games together, so they could eventually catch up to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, who rank seventh among the most successful quarterback-coach duos in the Super Bowl era with 109 wins.

That could take some time, especially since the successful tandem from the Kansas City Chiefs is still active, meaning its win total (including playoffs) could continue to grow. What they could realistically surpass, however, is the duo of Marv Levy and Jim Kelly, who recorded 108 wins together (99 in the regular season and 9 in the playoffs) with the Buffalo Bills.

Since the creation of the Super Bowl in 1966, the NFL has featured highly successful quarterback-coach duos such as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, as well as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. This is the list in which both Rodgers and McCarthy, who reunite in Pittsburgh many years after their time together on the Green Bay Packers, will look to continue climbing the rankings.

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Duo Team Victories 1. Bill Belichick & Tom Brady New England Patriots 249 (219 regular / 30 playoffs) 2. Sean Payton & Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 144 (135 regular / 9 playoffs) 3. Mike Tomlin & Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers 135 (127 regular / 8 playoffs) 4. Don Shula & Dan Marino Miami Dolphins 122 (116 regular / 6 playoffs) 5. Chuck Noll & Terry Bradshaw Pittsburgh Steelers 121 (107 regular / 14 playoffs) 6. Pete Carroll & Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 113 (104 regular / 9 playoffs) 7. Andy Reid & Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 109 (94 regular / 15 playoffs) 8. Marv Levy & Jim Kelly Buffalo Bills 108 (99 regular / 9 playoffs) 9. Mike McCarthy & Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 107 (100 regular / 7 playoffs)

Patrick Mahomes with Andy Reid.

Rodgers returns to Pittsburgh

According to NFL media, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 22nd NFL season after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $25 million. The contract is expected to feature a base salary between $22 million and $23 million, with the remaining amount structured through a few million dollars in performance incentives.

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Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers looks to build on 2025 success

Heading into his second consecutive year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers is locked in to elevate an offense that leaned heavily on conservative play-calling last season. Despite leading the team to an AFC North title, Rodgers posted a career-low 3,322 passing yards over 16 regular-season games, paired with a modest 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Reunited with Mike McCarthy—whose system historically pushed the ball much deeper downfield—the 42-year-old signal-caller will look to drastically improve upon his league-worst 6.1-yard average target depth and replicate the aggressive, high-flying aerial attack that once defined their championship years together.