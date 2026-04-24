Aaron Glenn says NY Jets brought winning pedigree with their three first-round picks in 2026 NFL Draft

Aaron Glenn knows he needs to deliver in his second year as head coach of the New York Jets. He thinks the three first-round picks the team used in the 2026 NFL Draft might help him do that, thanks to their winning pedigree.

The Jets drafted EDGE David Bailey at No.2, tight end Kenyon Sadiq at 16th, and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. at 30th. They were the most active team in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Speaking via the team’s website, Aaron Glenn said, “When you have targets, you identify guys you like, you love — you go get them… And any time you can bring guys with a winning background on your team, that only helps the morale of your team.”

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Is Aaron Glenn on the hot seat?

One could argue that Glenn wasn’t given a good hand in his first year as head coach of the Jets. Still, he was not good. His side of the ball didn’t look good and actually regressed, and the offense looked dreadful all season long. In fact, the Jets had no interceptions all season.

17 games. Zero picks 🤯



Jets make history: First team since 1933 to record NO interceptions in a season. pic.twitter.com/eslqIHcMwG — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 5, 2026

That will put any coach on the hot seat, especially if it’s a defensive-minded coach, like Glenn is. The Jets also changed offensive coordinator and brought in Frank Reich. Hence, if this doesn’t work, Glenn might not be there next season.

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What’s the winning pedigree Glenn is talking about?

All three players selected by the Jets played in teams that went to the College Football Playoffs. Bailey led the nation in Division 1 sacks with Texas Tech. Kenyon Sadiq was a huge weapon in Dan Lanning’s Oregon, which is an elite program. Last but not least, Omar Cooper Jr. was WR1 for Indiana and won the National Championship.