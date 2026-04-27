Tyreek Hill, Russell Wilson among big names still available on the NFL market

The 2026 NFL offseason has entered its post-draft phase, yet the free-agent market remains flooded with elite talent capable of shifting the league’s power balance. Among the most recognizable names still looking for a home are Tyreek Hill and Russell Wilson, two veterans whose experience could provide an immediate boost to any contending roster.

According to a compiled list shared by Max Loeb on X, the “second wave” of free agency features a mix of future Hall of Famers and explosive playmakers. Teams are now evaluating their depth charts after the draft, and names like Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel could be at the top of many executive wishlists as they look to finalize their squads for training camp.

While several teams are desperate for veteran leadership at the game’s most important position, the quarterback market remains in a state of flux. It is worth noting that Aaron Rodgers is one of the available free agent quarterbacks, but Mike Tomlin still believes he will return to Pittsburgh to lead the Steelers for at least one more season.

Advertisement

Top quarterbacks, receivers, and running backs

The quarterback market is currently headlined by Russell Wilson and Tyrod Taylor, both of whom bring over a decade of professional experience to the table. While Wilson is coming off a stint where he showed flashes of his former Pro Bowl self, Taylor remains one of the most reliable “bridge” options in the league for teams transitioning between eras.

Russell Wilson shares a great throwback memory with Caleb Williams attending one of his football camps 💪@DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/2lOKA51vTo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 7, 2025

QBs: RBs WRs Aaron Rodgers

Russell Wilson

Tyrod Taylor Joe Mixon

Najee Harris

Austin Ekeler

Nick Chubb

Kareem Hunt Tyreek Hill

Stefon Diggs

Deebo Samuel

Jauan Jennings

Keenan Allen

Brandin Cooks

Advertisement

At wide receiver, the talent pool is exceptionally deep with Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, and Deebo Samuel all searching for the right system. They are joined by the likes of Keenan Allen, Jauan Jennings, and Brandin Cooks, creating a market where Super Bowl-contending teams can find high-end secondary scoring options without the long-term risk of a rookie contract.

The running back position features a “who’s who” of former 1,000-yard rushers, including Joe Mixon, Najee Harris, and the versatile Austin Ekeler. Besides veterans being available, teams like the Chiefs trust young drafted quarterbacks to earn a roster spot, which could led to a bigger market for veteran backs.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, formerly one of the league’s most feared duos, are looking to prove they have enough gas left in the tank following recent injury spells. With the 2026 season approaching, these backs will likely see their markets heat up as teams realize that a veteran presence in the backfield is essential for pass protection and goal-line situations.

Advertisement

Tight ends and offensive line stalwarts

The tight end market is bolstered by David Njoku and Jonnu Smith, two players known for their elite athleticism and ability to create mismatches in the red zone. Darren Waller and the versatile Taysom Hill also remain available, though their potential salary demands may require creative cap maneuvering for teams already tight on space following the draft.

An aspect of Taysom Hill that rarely gets talked about is how he views the field like a QB even when he’s playing out wide. Derek Carr explains the impact so well⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eEZfwO2Lpt — Film Watchers (@Filmwatchers1) April 16, 2026

TEs OLs David Njoku

Jonnu Smith

Darren Waller

Taysom Hill Taylor Decker

Joel Bitonio

Mekhi Becton

Jonah Williams

Advertisement

On the offensive line, Taylor Decker and Joel Bitonio represent the gold standard for veteran leadership and consistent grading in the trenches. These stalwarts are joined by Mekhi Becton and Jonah Williams, both of whom offer significant upside for teams willing to invest in their physical tools and previous starting experience at the tackle positions.