After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not found their next franchise quarterback. The pressure continues to mount on head coach Mike Tomlin as he hasn’t won a Super Bowl in 15 years. Russell Wilson could be the answer.

This Friday, after being released by the Denver Broncos, Wilson traveled to Pittsburgh to meet with the team. Despite the Steelers projecting Kenny Pickett to be their starting quarterback, Tomlin and general manager, Omar Khan, promised that there would be competition.

If the Steelers want to be a contender in the NFL, they need to improve the quarterback position. Pickett’s numbers have been mediocre, Mitch Trubisky was a disaster as backup and Mason Rudolph seems poised to continue his future elsewhere as a free agent.

Wilson’s arrival would be an upgrade to fight in a challenging AFC North, featuring talents like Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Then, if the Pittsburgh Steelers aim to reclaim a championship ring, they’ll need to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

What will be the next team of Russell Wilson?

Currently, Russell Wilson is free to negotiate with any team after being released by the Broncos. Head coach Sean Payton doesn’t want him in his project, so Denver are willing to absorb a historic hit of $85 million in dead money.

For several weeks now, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been the major team involved in rumors about possible available quarterbacks. Ryan Tannehill and a potential trade withe the Chicago Bears for Justin Fields have been grabbing the headlines.

However, Wilson is a more attractive option for many reasons. The veteran brings the experience of having won a Super Bowl, and his cost for the Steelers would be very low since Denver absorbed the money.

Another team to watch for Russell Wilson

In addition to his visit to the Steelers this Friday, Russell Wilson made a brief stop with the New York Giants before taking the plane to Pittsburgh. It is said that the meeting was merely ‘exploratory,’ but the scenario is very similar with Brian Daboll’s team.

Daniel Jones, like Pickett, is a prospect who hasn’t fully blossomed, so the caliber of support from someone like Wilson could be key to competing with teams like the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Of course, the Atlanta Falcons are the other team to keep an eye on. Although they’re also in the hunt for Justin Fields, Wilson could be a huge alternative as Arthur Blank has to address the quarterback position.