Saints owner sends clear message about GM’s job security

The New Orleans Saints haven’t had the best NFL season by any means. Derek Carr’s sudden retirement forced them to make fast changes that didn’t necessarily translate into success.

The NFC South team now sits at the bottom of the standings (2-8), watching the Carolina Panthers (5-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-6) pursue the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) for the top spot of the division.

Amid a tumultuous season, fans have voiced their frustration with the state of the team. Some have focused their attention on general manager Mickey Loomis, who they think hasn’t done a good job.

Saints owner shuts down criticism of Mickey Loomis

Saints owner Gayle Benson opened up on all the criticism the executive has received this campaign. In a conversation with The Times-Picayune on Thursday, Benson supported Loomis.

Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints

“It may not be what the fans want to hear, but as far as firing Mickey Loomis, that’s ridiculous,” Benson said. “(He) does a great job. You don’t think Mickey Loomis is losing sleep at night over all of this? He is. It’s hard. It’s not an easy job. It’s not like he’s sitting on his butt, not worrying about things.”

She agreed that the season hasn’t been what fans envisioned, but she’s confident they are on the right path.

“I’m very disappointed, as everybody is, but we’re in a rebuilding mode,” Benson said. “Mickey said this from the very beginning of the season. … I understand how fans feel. I really do. And I feel bad for the fans, but we told everybody in the beginning, this was going to be a tough year, and it has been a tough year.”

The Saints have shown potential this season, but they need time, and see how rookie quarterback Tyler Shough develops to compete again in the NFC.