Are George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall playing tonight for 49ers vs Seahawks in Week 18?

Levi’s Stadium will be set for a marquee showdown as it hosts one of the most important games of NFL Week 18. The San Francisco 49ers must defeat the Seattle Seahawks at home if they want to secure the division title, and having key offensive playmakers like George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall available will be crucial to getting the job done.

Brock Purdy knows it won’t be an easy task to take down their division rival—especially if he’s not at full strength with his weapons at his disposal. Ahead of kickoff, the NFL’s official website listed both players as questionable, although there is a strong chance that each will be available for the game.

NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that Pearsall will be evaluated right up until game time before a final decision is made: “I don’t think they’re gonna make decisions on Ricky Pearsall and Trent Williams until pregame warmups. Both are gonna be tested to go. Both are gonna be challenging. We’ll see if either one can make it back. I think the 49ers are hopeful, but uncertain either one can play.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, George Kittle’s situation appears more optimistic, according to what David Lombardi reported on X. “George Kittle ‘absolutely’ plans to to play Saturday. There was very little doubt before and there is now zero doubt he will be suited up for the biggest game of the season.”

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

What injuries are affecting Kittle and Pearsall?

Ricky Pearsall is currently managing a dual injury to his knee and ankle, both sustained during the Week 15 victory against the Tennessee Titans. While his ankle sprain occurred early in that game, he later aggravated a pre-existing PCL irritation in his knee—an issue that had already sidelined him for six games earlier this season.

Advertisement

see also Christian McCaffrey on the verge of a rare NFL record entering 49ers–Seahawks in Week 18

Meanwhile, George Kittle is recovering from a mid-to-low ankle sprain suffered during the Week 16 MNF matchup against the Colts. Kittle was injured in the third quarter following what he described as a “hip-drop” tackle; although he tried to play through it, the ankle stiffened up, forcing him to miss the subsequent game against the Bears.

Advertisement

The impact of Kittle and Pearsall on the 49ers’ offense

Despite their recent injuries, both players have been vital to the 49ers’ offensive identity this season. George Kittle remains the engine of the passing game, hauling in 52 receptions for 599 yards and leading the team with 7 touchdowns, averaging 11.5 yards per catch as a premier red-zone threat.

Also, Ricky Pearsall has emerged as a dangerous deep threat; although he is still searching for his first professional touchdown, his 36 receptions for 528 yards and impressive 14.7 average per catch have provided the vertical stretch the offense needs.

Advertisement