Saints stars monitored by WR-needy teams

The New Orleans Saints continue to be mentioned in potential trade rumors. Amid a 1-6 season and many issues, the Saints could part ways with many players at the trade deadline.

Alvin Kamara has been a common name in these potential trades, but the running back isn’t the only candidate to leave the NFC South team. Many think they should blow it up and go full rebuilding mode in the offseason.

However, they haven’t shown signs of wanting to deal players anytime soon. Nevertheless, that could change if the right offer comes along.

Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed monitored by NFL teams

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that Saints wide receiver Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are being monitored by teams in need of a wideout.

Rashid Shaheed #22 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with Chris Olave

“The two WRs in New Orleans — Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed — are being monitored by WR-needy teams ahead of the trade deadline, per sources. Both are set to become free agents after the season and share the same representation. With the #Saints sitting at 1-6, several teams are wondering if New Orleans might move one to gain future assets,” he wrote.

The Buffalo Bills have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Olave, New Orleans’ WR1. Shaheed’s market might be bigger, as he can be a solid complement to a No. 1 option.

The Saints will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively, in their next two matchups, hoping to turn things around and perhaps put all the rumors to rest.