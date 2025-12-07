Is Taylor Swift in attendance today for the Chiefs vs Texans SNF game in 2025 NFL Week 14?

Taylor Swift has become the Kansas City Chiefs’ most popular fan. Now, as the Chiefs host the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season, fans are wondering if the pop singer will be in attendance at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

So far in the 2025 NFL season, Swift has only attended Chiefs home games during the regular season. As Kansas City and Houston meet at Arrowhead for a matchup with playoff implications, it might be the perfect opportunity for Swift to make an appearance to cheer on her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

So far, Swift has been in attendance for every home game of the 2025 NFL campaign, except for the win over the Indianapolis Colts. With Swift in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs are 4-1 in the season.

However, there have been no signs of Swift at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the Sunday Night Football matchup. Kelce arrived on his own and was greeted by his mother, Donna, but Swift did not appear in any of the videos circulating on social media. Whether the pop star makes a late entrance remains uncertain.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

With the Chiefs fighting for their lives, there should be no reason for her not to be in the stands during the Sunday night matchup with the Texans. During the first quarter, the TV broadcast panned to Donna Kelce in her suite. However, Swift—who usually joins her future mother-in-law in the stands—was not seen. WhileKelce’s and the Chiefs’ fate is on the line, it seems ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ is not.

When did Taylor Swift first attend a Chiefs game?

Swift made the trip to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in September 2023. When the Chiefs dismantled the Chicago Bears by a score of 41-10 in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, Swift proved to be a good luck charm in The City of Fountains. Kansas City would go on to hoist Super Bowl LVIII as Swift travelled across the country to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs.

How many games has Swift attended?

Since her first public appearance with the star tight end, Swift has been to 28 NFL games—with the Chiefs playing in every one of them—according to People.com. Her record so far is of 23-5, including a 1-1 record in the Super Bowl. If Swift is in attendance for the Sunday Night showdown, it will the 30th Chiefs game she attends.

If it’s of any worth, Swift already has a win over the Texans on her résumé. That came in the 2024 season, when Kansas City defeated Houston 27–19 in Week 16 of that NFL campaign. With the Chiefs in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, that precedent could serve as motivation for Kelce and company.

