Saints urged to reunite with fan-favorite QB

Amid a 0-3 start to the season and underwhelming performances from Spencer Rattler, the New Orleans Saints have a big problem on their hands. Their starting quarterback can’t lead them to win, and the NFC South team is arguably the worst in the league after three weeks.

After Derek Carr announced his retirement, Rattler beat rookie quarterback Tyler Shough for the starting spot. Three weeks into the season, the Saints remain winless, and Rattler isn’t the answer to their questions by any means.

The second-year quarterback, who filled in for Carr when he missed games last season, is recording interesting numbers (80 of 119 for 639 yards and four touchdowns), but that isn’t enough for a team that has been outscored 90-47.

NFL insider suggests Saints trade for veteran quarterback

NFL insider Josina Anderson suggested a reunion between the Saints and Jameis Winston, who spent four years with the franchise. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback hasn’t touched the field in the 2025 season, as Jaxson Dart and Russell Wilson are above him on Brian Daboll’s pecking order.

Jameis Winston

“Saints should make a call for #Giants QB3…Jameis Winston,” Anderson tweeted on Wednesday.

After spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Buccaneers, Winston joined the Saints in 2020. He played 21 games for the Super Bowl XLIV champions, throwing for 2,367 yards and 20 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He spent the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns and is now buried in the Giants’ depth chart.

This could be a good pairing for New Orleans, but it remains to be seen if Rattler’s performances convince them to make a trade or promote Shough to QB1.