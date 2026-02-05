Trending topics:
NFL

Sam Darnold confirms if QB injury is really serious before 2026 Super Bowl LX between Seahawks and Patriots

Sam Darnold revealed an important update about his oblique injury before the Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sam Darnold quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesSam Darnold quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold confirmed that his oblique injury will not be a problem heading into the Super Bowl and that he will be ready to play next Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots in Santa Clara.

“It feels really good. Definitely the time off has helped a little bit. I’m always just going to take it one step at a time. Do my rehab and do everything I need to do to make sure it feels great going into practice and going into the game on Sunday. It feels great.”

Before the Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers, Darnold surprisingly popped up on the injury report. However, it has not affected him at all, as he has been a key factor the playoffs, especially in the NFC Championship Game by defeating the Rams.

Sam Darnold’s injury report for Super Bowl LX

Sam Darnold appeared as a limited participant on the latest injury report from the Seattle Seahawks heading into the Super Bowl. However, for the past three weeks that has been his status for the games against the 49ers and Rams respectively.

Will Sam Darnold play in Super Bowl LX?

Yes. Sam Darnold is expected to play in Super Bowl LX for the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots. The two weeks of rest will be a key factor for the quarterback, so he is not expected to have any problem being on the field.

Patriots confirm Drake Maye has worrying injury before 2026 Super Bowl against Seahawks

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
