Sam Darnold injury update: Seahawks confirm QB status for Super Bowl against Patriots

Sam Darnold had an extraordinary regular season with the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns. However, many experts doubted that the quarterback could carry that success into the playoffs after the disappointing finish he had with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

However, Darnold has silenced his critics. After a steady, mistake-free performance in the win over the 49ers in the Divisional Round, Sam showed all his potential and talent in the NFC Championship Game. He threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns to eliminate the Rams.

Now, the Patriots are the only obstacle to winning the Super Bowl and finally putting an end to the debate over whether he is an elite quarterback or not. The Seahawks enter as heavy favorites, but much will depend on the health of their star.

Sam Darnold’s status for Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks have confirmed that Sam Darnold is still dealing with an oblique injury, which is why he was a limited participant at the start of practices ahead of the Super Bowl. Before traveling to the Bay Area, the quarterback is not yet fully recovered.

Sam Darnold expected to play in the Super Bowl

Despite the oblique issue, Sam Darnold is expected to play in the Super Bowl. The quarterback has carried that designation on the injury report since the Divisional Round against the 49ers and has shown that it has not affected his performance. Even so, it is a key detail to monitor, as with any awkward movement, the injury could worsen.

