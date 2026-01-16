Trending topics:
Sam Darnold explains injury alarm ahead of Seahawks vs 49ers in 2026 playoffs

Sam Darnold shut down all rumors suggesting he could miss the game between the Seahawks and the 49ers in the divisional round of the 2026 playoffs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sam Darnold quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesSam Darnold quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold raised alarms with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the divisional round of the 2026 playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. The quarterback surprisingly appeared on the injury report and was limited in practice.

As expected, uncertainty began to surround the Seahawks, as losing their starting QB in the most important game of the season would be crucial. Even as the No. 1 seed, that could derail their Super Bowl hopes.

Now, Darnold has finally given an update on his status ahead of the game. The former Minnesota Vikings player revealed what the issue is and whether he will be available for Saturday’s showdown.

Is Sam Darnold injured?

Sam Darnold has been battling an oblique injury, which is why he appeared on the Seahawks’ report ahead of the game against the 49ers. However, the QB explained why he was not a full participant at practice. “Just didn’t want to push it. It wasn’t the day to push it. So, that was it. Just came inside, got some rehab. I feel like I’ll be ready to go for Saturday.”

Who is Seahawks backup QB?

Drew Lock is the backup quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. However, Darnold has confirmed that he will be ready to play against the 49ers and that the rest was purely precautionary.

“It’s just another week. Another game. We’ve got such great guys in that locker room. Mature leaders at every position group. So, everyone’s just ready to go. We’re attacking the week per usual and getting ready to go up against a really good 49ers team that’s been rolling.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
