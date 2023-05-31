The San Francisco 49ers are getting ready for what will be the 2023 NFL season but there are still doubts about Brock Purdy and the other quarterbacks.

What will happen if Purdy is not healthy for the preseason, who will be the starter if Purdy and Lance are not healthy, there are still many questions to be answered.

Brandon Aiyuk is one of the 49ers’ top wide receiver, he is considered one of the key players for quarterbacks to win games during the season.

What did Aiyuk say about Brock Purdy?

According to Jennifer Lee Chan, Brandon Aiyuk recently said that he saw Brock Purdy and added that he (Purdy) is “moving around, throwing it a little bit. Same old Brock, he’s doing good. We’ll see when he gets out there.”

Brock Purdy replaced Jimmy Garoppolo during the 2022 NFL regular season, people thought that was the end of the season for the 49ers but he led the franchise to a conference championship game.