The San Francisco 49ers confirmed Deebo Samuel will be out at least two weeks after suffering a hairline fracture in his shoulder. Head coach Kyle Shanahan explained the situation for the star wide receiver.

“He took X-rays and MRIs earlier in the week, didn’t have anything, pain was still there so we got a CT the other day and found a hairline fracture. He’ll be out this game, next game and we’ll see after the bye week.”

Samuel has been officially ruled out for Monday Night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings and won’t be available in Week 8 when the 49ers face the Cincinnati Bengals.

How long will Deebo Samuel be out with the 49ers?

After those two games, the San Francisco 49ers have their bye week. According to Shanahan, this will allow Deebo Samuel to come back in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The head coach confirmed injured reserve is out of the question. “It’s always different, you know, it’s what we did last week. We weren’t sure of him throughout the week, so we had contingency plans as it goes. He’s been banged up for a few weeks before that too. So, we give him a chance to hopefully settle down and get back 100 percent.”