San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle praises growth, maturity of new team faces

George Kittle will have new offensive teammates on the San Francisco 49ers as they head into the 2026 NFL season.

Injuries were one of the constants for the San Francisco 49ers last NFL season, even hitting George Kittle hard. Looking ahead, in the Bay Area they allowed themselves to bring in mature and talented potential on offense, with Kaelon Black being one of those who impressed the tight end himself.

“Very fast, very mature,” Kittle said during his press conference. “What is he 25? I like old rookies because they’re ready to play. You don’t have to go through the immaturity part.”

Black was selected by the 49ers in the third round of the last draft, with the 90th overall pick. While many expected them to go for a young talent in the backfield, Kyle Shanahan and his staff surprised everyone with this decision.

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“We had him as the second-rated back on the board,” the head coach said on the Rich Eisen Show on April 30. “That’s just our evaluation of him. Right or wrong, that was our evaluation of him.”

Kaelon Black #8 of the San Francisco 49ers.

The intriguing San Francisco backfield

The San Francisco 49ers boast an incredibly deep and versatile backfield engineered to perfectly fit Kyle Shanahan‘s dynamic zone-running scheme. At the forefront is the elite Christian McCaffrey, whose dual-threat capability remains the absolute engine of the ground game.

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Behind him, the explosive Jordan James slots in as the primary backup, followed closely by rookie Kaelon Black, who adds a physical, downhill running style to the rotation. Further down the depth chart, the athletic Isaac Guerendo provides exceptional raw speed and upside, while veterans like Patrick Taylor Jr. solidify the unit with reliable depth and special teams value.

Christian McCaffrey

49ers aim to avoid injuries ahead of next season

Following an injury-plagued 2025 season that heavily disrupted their offensive rhythm, the San Francisco 49ers are actively adjusting their strategy to keep their core stars healthy. Last year, structural stability took a major hit as quarterback Brock Purdy missed several starts due to injury, while elite tight end George Kittle suffered a devastating Achilles tear during postseason.

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Furthermore, because of the surrounding injuries and roster instability, head coach Kyle Shanahan was forced to overwork Christian McCaffrey, leading to a grueling 413-touch workload that lowered his overall efficiency.

To prevent another wave of soft-tissue issues and long-term fatigue, the front office has heavily prioritized depth—particularly by restocking the backfield and adding reliable pass-catching options—aiming to strictly manage player snap counts and prevent their franchise cornerstones from taking unnecessary punishment before the playoffs.