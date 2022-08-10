San Francisco 49ers take on Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for the 2022 NFL Preseason. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers meet in the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The home team wants to try a couple of things before the start of the regular season. Here is all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

San Francisco 49ers had a good season in 2021 despite criticism against their quarterback the team went far and lost in the playoffs. But in 2022 they are one of the favorites in the NFC West division.

Green Bay Packers with another opportunity in their hands to win the division again, reach the playoffs and lose. Even though that's the prediction this year for the Packers, things could be different with Rodgers and his new contract.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers: Date

San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers play for the 2022 NFL Preseason on Friday, August 12 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The home team wants to test as many players as possible to find some new talent for the regular season.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers at the 2022 NFL Preseason

This game for the 2022 NFL Preseason, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Friday, August 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network