Steelers add familiar face in move Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy will love, but Pittsburgh fans frown upon

Mike McCarthy is wasting no time making adjustments to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff. With Aaron Rodgers still unsigned for the 2026 NFL season, the latest coaching addition could tip the scales in favor of the future Hall of Famer returning for another year.

Mike Tomlin hasn’t been off the Steelers for a month that the team is already looking completely different. Despite confirming the hiring of Super Bowl champion coaches with Rodgers and McCarthy, Pittsburgh is staying busy in the coaching market ahead of the 2026 NFL campaign. Now, the organization in Steel City is adding a familiar face to help McCarthy and, perhaps, Rodgers, too.

The Steelers have added Frank Cignetti Jr. to the offensive coaching staff, as reported by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. As he arrives in Pittsburgh, Cignetti Jr.’s role has yet to be confirmed. However, as Cignetti Jr. worked under McCarthy as QB coach on the Green Bay Packers—mentoring Rodgers in the 2018 season—it’s likely he will take over a similar role with the Steelers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frank Cignetti Jr and his past with Rodgers

Cignetti Jr. did a great job coaching Rodgers back in 2018. During that season, the future Hall of Fame quarterback threw for 4,442 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. After watching him work closely with Rodgers, McCarthy has no doubts the two can get along and produce in 2026—assuming, of course, Rodgers kicks the can down the road on retirement.

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on retirement

Advertisement

According to reports, the Steelers already know Rodgers’ retirement decision, though an official announcement has yet to come from the 42-year-old quarterback. Still, that isn’t why several fans in Pittsburgh are concerned about Cignetti Jr.’s addition.

Advertisement

see also Mike McCarthy strengthens Steelers staff with coach from AFC East

Why fans show concerns about Cignetti Jr.’s hiring?

Son of the late, historic coach Frank Cignetti Sr. and brother of Indiana Hoosiers national champion head coach Curt Cignetti, Frank Cignetti Jr. has been a household name in college football for a while. However, fans in the City of Bridges may not have the fondest memories.

Advertisement

Cignetti Jr. was the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Panthers football program from 2022–2023. With the offense ranking dead-last in scoring during the 2023 campaign, every Steelers fan who also roots for Pitt has expressed concerns about the recent hiring.

However, Cignetti Jr. enters the Steelers as a different coach after his one-year return to Indiana as offensive coordinator, which concluded with a National Championship conquest. After leading the top offense in college football, he now hopes to help McCarthy and the Steelers achieve the same. Still, Cignetti Jr. won’t be joining as offensive coordinator, as that role is being held after the Steelers met with a former teammate of Rodgers, with McCarthy eyeing a reunion in 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement